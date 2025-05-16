In pictures: Dramatic drone images of Peak District reservoirs half empty after record-breaking dry start to the year

The images show the shockingly low water levels in the reservoirs just weeks before the official start Britain's meteorological summer (June 1).

Water company Severn Trent has said it is working to ‘future proof’ its water supply from the impacts of climate change and population growth.

According to the water company, Howden Reservoir can hold up to 8.9 million litres of water.

But, as of May 12 the reservoir was holding just 56% of its capacity, or five million litres, compared with 75% at the same point in 2024.

Reservoirs in the Pennines managed by water company United Utilities, such as Woodhead, were at just 56% full according to the company - compared to 83% at the same point last year.

Drone photographs taken at the reservoirs show the shockingly low water levels.

It comes as water companies have asked people to be careful about their water use – while on Tuesday, Thames Water’s chief executive Chris Weston told MPs that the company was doing ‘all we need to’ to prepare for potential water shortages.

The average person uses around 140 litres of water per day in England and Wales.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “The country has had the driest March in 60 years, the sunniest April on record, followed by more extremely warm and dry weather in May.

“With less rain and drier weather, there’s of course less water in rivers and reservoirs.

“So, while customers can be confident in their water supply, as water is a precious resource, we’re encouraging everyone to be water wise as the warm and dry weather continues.

“There are simple ways to make a difference, like keeping a jug of water in the fridge instead of running the tap, using a watering can instead of a hose and installing a water butt to collect future rainwater for the garden.

“Not only are these wins for the environment, but they help save money too if you’re on a meter.

“We’re always investing to future proof the region’s water supply to tackle the twin challenge of climate change and population growth, investing over £400m into laying new water pipes and to cut leakage.

“In fact, we’ve reduced leaks by a record 16% in five years – fixing 60,000 leaks last year alone.

“Every day we deliver two billion litres of water to 4.6 million homes, seamlessly moving water round our network and investing in new water sources such as our brand new Witches Oak works which comes on line in July.

“It's the combination of our continued investment, the dedication of our teams working around the clock to manage water supplies, and the thoughtful choices our customers make to use water wisely, that has created our strong track record of not having to impose a hosepipe ban in the region for 30 years.

“Rest assured we'll be doing everything possible our side to continue that, and we really appreciate our customers' continued support in this as well.”

Howden Reservoir, Peak District exposes its banks as levels drop.

Woodhead Reservoir, Derbyshire exposes its banks as levels drop.