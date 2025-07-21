In pictures: Dancers braved the weather and put on a show for 50th anniversary special of Buxton Day of Dance

The streets of Buxton were filled with the music and colour for the 50th anniversary special of Buxton Day of Dance which took place over the weekend, organised by Chapel-en-le-Frith Morris.

To mark the anniversary year Chapel-en-le-Frith Morris decided to arrange two Buxton Day(s) of Dance on Saturday and Sunday in order to be able to invite as many dancers as possible to celebrate.

Will Newman, of Buxton Day of Dance Committee said: “There were 18 visiting sides on Saturday and 10 visitors on Sunday to make this a fabulous celebratory weekend.

Dance styles included Cotswold, Border and North West Morris plus Molly dancing, Appalachian and Step Clogging.

“Altogether a fantastic variety of dance styles and music. The only thing the organisers couldn't arrange was the weather which ranged from very damp on Saturday to slightly damp on Sunday, but a little bit of 'weather' never dampens the spirit of the dancers who carried on regardless, being very inventive with finding dance spots under cover."

The event is a popular and free part of Buxton Festival Fringe.

Dance spots included Buxton Markets, Pavilion Gardens and Buxton Opera House.

The Morris fun continues to the end of Buxton Fringe Festival July 27 where people can join the hunt for different Mini Morris Stickers in the windows of 29 Buxton shops/businesses. Full details here https://chapelmorris.org/minimorrishunt/

1 . Buxton Day of Dance Dancers in the Pavilion Gardens. Photo: Andy Gregory Photo Sales

2 . Buxton Day of Dance Dancers in the dome in the Pavilion Gardens. Photo: Andy Gregory Photo Sales

3 . Buxton Day of Dance Dancers continuing to perform under the trees in the Pavilion Gardens during a heavy rain shower. Photo: Andy Gregory Photo Sales