Buxton remembered with a service and parade on Remembrance Sunday.

In pictures: Buxton honours war dead at poignant Remembrance Sunday event

People of Buxton came together this Remembrance Sunday to honour those who have died in war.

By Michael Broomhead
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 2:55 pm

These pictures were taken by our photographer Jason Chadwick.

1. Buxton remembers

Veterans at the service, which was a world away from last year's event which took place during the second lockdown when people were told to stay at home.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

2. Buxton remembers

Cubs on show.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

3. Buxton remembers

Reverend Andrew Parker paid tribute to those who have lost their lives in conflict.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

4. Buxton remembers

Wreaths were laid at the cenotaph, located at The Slopes.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

