In pictures: Buxton bursts with life and colour on glorious carnival day

As temperatures pushed into the high-20s, residents and community organisations hot stepped through the sizzling streets in a riot of sound and colour on Saturday, July 12.

Carnival chairman Richard Lower said: “It was a really great day and the weather was wonderful. The parade was nearly a mile long, making it one of the biggest ones we’ve done in recent years.

“It brings a lot of joy to the community and economic value to businesses, so seeing so many people of all ages out having a good time shows why we do it.”

With logistical challenges multiplied by the start of the Buxton International Festival and its Fringe on the same day, many months of careful planning paid off without any major incidents.

The Lancaster bomber fly-past delighted those below – before being grounded later in the afternoon – and crowds flocked between a funfair, live music stages and other entertainments.

Richard said: “A big thank you to everyone who volunteered on the day. There are hundreds of people who give up time to make this work.

“And thank you to the local community for all their support. People give generously on the day, and that support is what makes all this happen.”

1 . Buxton Carnival 2025 Buxton Sub Aqua Club came up for air. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Buxton Carnival 2025 Buxton Scouts prepared to invade. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Buxton Carnival 2025 The Meningitis Now carnival queen. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Buxton Carnival 2025 The Ivy Scaffolidng float. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales