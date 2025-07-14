In pictures: Buxton bursts with life and colour on glorious carnival day

By Ed Dingwall
Published 14th Jul 2025, 15:03 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 15:04 BST
The streets of Buxton bounced with joy over the weekend as the annual carnival bought the town together for another day of unforgettable festivities.

As temperatures pushed into the high-20s, residents and community organisations hot stepped through the sizzling streets in a riot of sound and colour on Saturday, July 12.

Carnival chairman Richard Lower said: “It was a really great day and the weather was wonderful. The parade was nearly a mile long, making it one of the biggest ones we’ve done in recent years.

“It brings a lot of joy to the community and economic value to businesses, so seeing so many people of all ages out having a good time shows why we do it.”

With logistical challenges multiplied by the start of the Buxton International Festival and its Fringe on the same day, many months of careful planning paid off without any major incidents.

The Lancaster bomber fly-past delighted those below – before being grounded later in the afternoon – and crowds flocked between a funfair, live music stages and other entertainments.

Richard said: “A big thank you to everyone who volunteered on the day. There are hundreds of people who give up time to make this work.

“And thank you to the local community for all their support. People give generously on the day, and that support is what makes all this happen.”

Buxton Sub Aqua Club came up for air.

1. Buxton Carnival 2025

Buxton Sub Aqua Club came up for air. Photo: Brian Eyre

Buxton Scouts prepared to invade.

2. Buxton Carnival 2025

Buxton Scouts prepared to invade. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Meningitis Now carnival queen.

3. Buxton Carnival 2025

The Meningitis Now carnival queen. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Ivy Scaffolidng float.

4. Buxton Carnival 2025

The Ivy Scaffolidng float. Photo: Brian Eyre

