The annual event is one of the major summer shows in Derbyshire and the Peak District attracting large crowds of those who enjoy farming and the countryside to the small village.

This year’s show, hosted on Monday, August 26 did not disappoint with visitors enjoying a wide range of displays, classes and competitions including the Sheepdog trials, Show Jumping, Heavy and Light Horses Showing, Cattle and Sheep, Gundogs, Vintage Cars Tractors and Engines, Horticulture, Crafts and lots more. There was also lots for children to see and do including fancy dress competition and games on horseback.

One of the highlights of the day was the incrediible Broke FMX Freestyle Motocross display team – with top UK riders soaring up to 35 feet in the air, performing acrobatic stunts.

Here are some great photos capturing best moments of the Hope Show 2024 taken by Marisa Cashill.

