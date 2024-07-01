The annual International Day of Dance celebrated its 20th anniversary with more than 30 troupes performing at six outdoor venues on Saturday.
Dance styles from around the world were vividly demonstrated including Indian folk, salsa and traditional Morris. Ballet, clog dancing and excerpts from Hollywood shows also featured in the colourful spectacular.
Bellydance Flames, Silver Swans and Fitness Fusion, clockwise from top.Photo: Jason Chadwick
The Milltown Cloggies from Greater Manchester demonstrate traditional clog dancing.Photo: Jason Chadwick
Bellydance Flames is based in Matlock.Photo: Jason Chadwick
Silver Swans, an adult ballet troupe from Matlock, entertain the crowds.Photo: Jason Chadwick