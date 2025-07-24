Since Derbyshire County Council announced their decision in March to re-open Buxton Museum and Art Gallery in a new central location, at Buxton Library the team have been busy developing an interim service.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition currently includes prehistoric fossils, burial urns, a history of Buxton mineral water, items of Ashford Black Marble and Blue John, artwork by Clifford Webb and of all things, a mermaid’s garden.

Buxton Museum and Art Gallery, BMAG, has several upcoming events this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A museum spokesperson said: “Come and see Buxton’s famous mermaid and take part in an activity to win a prize.

Here's everything which is going on a Buxton Museum this summer.

“Free for all the family, no booking required, just drop in between 10am and 4pm at Buxton Library.”

The famous Buxton mermaid has been on display since 1988 her hair is human and her tail and fins are from real fish. Her teeth are carved from bone and her skull carved from wood. It is believed her eyes are possibly snail shells and she may have held a mirror and a comb when she was first constructed.

Mermaids were very popular in Victorian times and often crafted by sailors at sea to pass the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mermaid activities will be on Tuesdays and Thursday in July 29 and 31 and the same in August on 5, 12, 19, 26 and 7, 14, 21, 28 August.

For those who have tickets for this year’s Eat in the Park festival in Buxton on August 16 and 17, BMAG will be in the family zone, where people can learn about prehistoric animals, design their own creature to win a prize.

There will be a pop up Museum at the Library, for the Heritage Open Days Festival, 16 September, 12 to 4pm.

A museum spokesperson said: “Visit the museum team at their temporary home at Buxton Library, handle some real museum artefacts and ask any questions, and say hello to the famous Buxton bear! No booking required, just drop in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The museum was temporarily closed in June 2023 after dry rot was discovered in the building and, almost a year later, Derbyshire County Council announced the museum would not be reopening and would be put up for sale.

Now the council is still looking at finding a permanent home for the museum and art gallery.

Reaching out to new audiences, the museum team is making a series of films about places where objects have been found called Fascinating Finds in the Field.

The videos are short and light-hearted and have so far covered the ancient site of Lismore Fields, the spooky depths of Thirst House Cave and the remarkable heritage of Fairfield in Buxton. There is also a guide to the post boxes of Buxton and another round of the town’s lost buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The museum spokesperson added: “Despite being temporarily closed to the public, BMAG can recall museum collections from storage to help academics with their studies.

“Often an overlooked aspect of the service, many of the collections in Buxton are unique and continue to contribute to scientific understanding.

“In fact, BMAG has recently accommodated two PHD students, one researching ice age glue and the other researching water vole specimens.”