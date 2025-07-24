Ice Age glue, mermaids, ancient artefacts are just some of the things happening at Buxton Museum this summer
The exhibition currently includes prehistoric fossils, burial urns, a history of Buxton mineral water, items of Ashford Black Marble and Blue John, artwork by Clifford Webb and of all things, a mermaid’s garden.
Buxton Museum and Art Gallery, BMAG, has several upcoming events this summer.
A museum spokesperson said: “Come and see Buxton’s famous mermaid and take part in an activity to win a prize.
“Free for all the family, no booking required, just drop in between 10am and 4pm at Buxton Library.”
The famous Buxton mermaid has been on display since 1988 her hair is human and her tail and fins are from real fish. Her teeth are carved from bone and her skull carved from wood. It is believed her eyes are possibly snail shells and she may have held a mirror and a comb when she was first constructed.
Mermaids were very popular in Victorian times and often crafted by sailors at sea to pass the time.
The mermaid activities will be on Tuesdays and Thursday in July 29 and 31 and the same in August on 5, 12, 19, 26 and 7, 14, 21, 28 August.
For those who have tickets for this year’s Eat in the Park festival in Buxton on August 16 and 17, BMAG will be in the family zone, where people can learn about prehistoric animals, design their own creature to win a prize.
There will be a pop up Museum at the Library, for the Heritage Open Days Festival, 16 September, 12 to 4pm.
A museum spokesperson said: “Visit the museum team at their temporary home at Buxton Library, handle some real museum artefacts and ask any questions, and say hello to the famous Buxton bear! No booking required, just drop in.”
The museum was temporarily closed in June 2023 after dry rot was discovered in the building and, almost a year later, Derbyshire County Council announced the museum would not be reopening and would be put up for sale.
Now the council is still looking at finding a permanent home for the museum and art gallery.
Reaching out to new audiences, the museum team is making a series of films about places where objects have been found called Fascinating Finds in the Field.
The videos are short and light-hearted and have so far covered the ancient site of Lismore Fields, the spooky depths of Thirst House Cave and the remarkable heritage of Fairfield in Buxton. There is also a guide to the post boxes of Buxton and another round of the town’s lost buildings.
The museum spokesperson added: “Despite being temporarily closed to the public, BMAG can recall museum collections from storage to help academics with their studies.
“Often an overlooked aspect of the service, many of the collections in Buxton are unique and continue to contribute to scientific understanding.
“In fact, BMAG has recently accommodated two PHD students, one researching ice age glue and the other researching water vole specimens.”
