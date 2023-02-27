News you can trust since 1852
'I am now a free woman but for many years I was not' - Charity fundraiser to support High Peak domestic abuse charity

A Buxton woman who is free from a controlling relationship is doing a month-long fundraiser to give back to a domestic abuse charity.

By Lucy Ball
2 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 4:54pm

Lisa Bowers will be walking for an hour a day for a full month to raise awareness and support for Crossroads, the charity which helps women, men, children and young people suffering the damaging effects of domestic abuse.

Lisa said: “I am now a free woman but for many years I was not.

“I was lucky I had the support of family and friends so when I was able to leave the relationship, I moved in with my parents.

Lisa Bowers wants to raise money for Crossroads, a domestic abuse charity in the High Peak. Pic Jason Chadwick
“But there are some people who when they find the courage to leave a controlling, physically or sexually abusive relationship they have nowhere to go but Crossroads.”

Figures from the High Peak charity show in one year 820 people directly benefited from the services provided.

These included 225 children who were helped to recover from domestic abuse, as well as 140 women were helped in their recovery with counselling and 347 adults were supported in the community.

Lisa said: “The work they do is without a doubt life changing and life saving.

“Domestic violence is not just about statistics though.

“Behind every number is a person whose life has been torn apart, a person starting out with nothing.

“And having been there myself I want to help others when they need it the most.”

For one month Lisa will be walking an hour a day, starting off small doing laps of the Pavilion Gardens but building up to Solomon’s Temple or going through Corbor Woods and more taxing routes to make it a real challenge for her.

She said: “I am starting my challenge on Wednesday March, 8 which is International Women’s Day.

“It is a chance to stand with women all around the world and show we can be powerful and strong and do anything we want to.

“To anyone reading this who may be in an abusive relationship you are not alone and help is out there for you.”

Anyone wanting to support Lisa on her month-long challenge can donate at crossroadsderbyshire.org/donate

