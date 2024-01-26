News you can trust since 1852
Husband and wife’s new dog friendly cafe venture opened in High Peak

A husband and wife double act has opened a new cafe in New Mills which will be serving locally sourced produce, juices and good coffee.
By Lucy Ball
Published 26th Jan 2024, 13:54 GMT
For Lauren and Kris Holyhead opening up their own place – On The Bridge – is a dream come true.

Lauren said: “We both have catering backgrounds, I’ve been working and running juice bars in Manchester and Alderley Edge for years and Kris has been a chef for 15 years.

"However, we were always working for someone else.

, On the Bridge cafe owners Lauren and Kris Holyhead. Photo Jason Chadwick, On the Bridge cafe owners Lauren and Kris Holyhead. Photo Jason Chadwick
"Kris has been working unsociable hours and all the holidays and special days like Valentine’s and Christmas and we felt ready for a change.”

The couple moved to New Mills last year in the summer and felt this was the right place to settle and try their hand at owning their own venue.

Lauren said: “We found this place and knew it was right for us.”

Two duo worked through Christmas to get the cafe, which was previously Door 34, ready as the newest cafe in town.

new signage for the new cafe On the Bridge in New Mills. Photo Jason Chadwicknew signage for the new cafe On the Bridge in New Mills. Photo Jason Chadwick
Lauren said: “Door 34 was so popular and so well loved.

"So for returning customers there will be the same sense of community and home cooked food but it will look different as we have put our stamp on it.”

Kris will be in the Union Road kitchen cooking up the tasty treats which will include stews and soups and other winter warmers but there will also be a deli section and fresh salads made as well as cakes and sweet treats.

They want to champion locally sourced produce and celebrate the food offerings from the nearby areas.

A plate of colour and tastiness is on the menu at the On the Bridge cafe, New Mills. Phot Jason ChadwickA plate of colour and tastiness is on the menu at the On the Bridge cafe, New Mills. Phot Jason Chadwick
The venue opened earlier in January but the couple were waiting to find their feet before they welcomed The Advertiser for a look around.

Lauren said: “Opening weekend was amazing, I can’t believe how many people came out to say hello.

"We were quite nervous about taking on this new venture, excited as well but still quite nervous but the everyone has been so welcoming and friendly.

"Now going forward it’s pedal to the metal as we are so busy with customers and we love finding our place in the community.”

