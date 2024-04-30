Hunt to find green fingered volunteers to take over community garden in High Peak

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Townend Community Garden in Chapel-en-le-Frith has been run by Mary Craner, the garden manager, since 2019. Now she is looking for other people to step up and take over the running of the garden.

The 77-year-old said: “I have loved working in the garden and it has brought me real joy and happiness but it’s time to look to the future now.

“We need some younger volunteers and people who see the importance of having a community space like this.”

Mary Craner in the Townend Community Garden, Chapel. Photo Jason Chadwick

Years ago the minister for the methodist church approached Mary about setting up a community garden but she declined. However when asked a second time a few years later she accepted and took on the challenge.

She said: “The church owned the land but nothing had been done with it for decades so it was a big project.”

She planted fruit trees and wild flower and created a quiet area for people to come and sit and the space is also used for Tai Chi classes as well. Mary said: “Now it is time to find someone else to take over reigns.

“Ideally this very rewarding role would be shared between two people – an experienced amateur gardener with an interest in gardening to promote biodiversity and a person with administration skills, as I’ve found it is a lot of work for just one person.

“Both would work with our lovely volunteers to support adults with physical or mental health issues, adults with learning disabilities and lonely, isolated older people who regularly use the garden.”

There will be an open day on Saturday May, 11 at the Market Street site and Mary wants people to come along and see how they can get involved.