The White Hart has been boarded up by the brewery for just over a week now after the former operator closed the pub.

A spokesperson for Stars Pubs and Bars, which owns the pub, said: "The White Hart, Whaley Bridge was leased to a temporary operator who recently closed the pub at short notice."However, this is not the end for the Market Street venue as Stars Pubs are now recruiting for a new staff member to take over the pub.

The spokesperson said: “We want to reopen the pub as soon as possible and as such are actively recruiting for a new, longer term operator to take on a new lease. The White Hart is ideally located in Whaley Bridge, enjoying gorgeous views of the Goyt Canal from its terrace. The pub offers cask ales, live sports and entertainment and is popular with the local community.”

The company’s website says ‘introducing a food offer will take the White Hart to the next level’.

The pub has three distinct areas located around the central bar. A games and entertainment room opens out to the high terrace, which overlooks the canal. The low-level terrace underneath catches the sun and there is a car park at the back of the pub with space for 12 cars.

The advert states the cask ales, live sports and entertainment are core to the White Hart.

For more information visit www.starpubs.co.uk/pubs/white-hart-whaley-bridge.