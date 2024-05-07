Hundreds of ducks to take to the water as New Mills duck race returns this month
The event on Sunday May, 19 will feature three races.
A spokesperson for New Mills Festival said: “There will be a race specially for local businesses who sponsor corporate ducks, a schools race featuring ducks designed by school children and brought to life by local artists, and the public competition with cash prizes and trophies for the winning ducks.”
This year, the event will start at 12pm.
The route will be along the River Goyt, starting near the viaduct and Goytside Farm. Entrance to the event is via the footpath opposite the Co-op.
There will be stalls, food and entertainment, cash is preferred as the signal may not be good enough for card payments.
It's £2 for an allocated duck in the race. As ever, monies raised are split between local schools, nursery and New Mills Festival.
The top three winners will receive £50, £30 and £20 respectively.
In other festival news Andrea Joseph has been announced as the new Festival Coordinator for New Mills Festival 2024.
She has a wonderful range of experience; she knows and loves this place and the people, having lived around the area for more than two decades.
Before the festival kicks off in September, back by popular demand. The cycling troupe of Shakespearean actors, the Handlebards is returning to New Mills. Friday 2 August from 7pm in High Lea Park, the Handlebards will be performing in Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors, audience members are invited to bring a chair and a picnic and enjoy the show.
There will be chaotic fun, costume changes and mistaken identities.
This year the Art Trail will be returning in September. More information on how to showcase work will be released later in the year.
Submissions are now being invited for events. The deadline is June 2.
Tickets for the ducks can be purchased via https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/new-mills/along-the-river-goyt/new-mills-duck-race/2024-05-19/12:00
Tickets for The Comedy of Errors production start at £13.50 and are available via https://www.handlebards.com/show/the-comedy-of-errors-high-lea-park/