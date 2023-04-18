The cleaning took place across Buxton town centre on Saturday April 15 and more than 50 people turned up to help.

Emma Downes from Buxton Town Team said: “We’ve done it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Huge thanks to everyone who joined in to help with our Big Buxton Spring Clean on Saturday.

Two volunteers cleaning up the sign at the bottom of The Slopes. Pic Buxton Town Team

“More than 50 people turned up to clean the town, which was absolutely amazing.

“We’ve been able to clean up lots of grot spots around the town centre - more than we dared hope after the awful weather last week.

Advertisement

“Each year we organise a spring clean to spruce up our town in time for the summer season. But this year we thought a bit more work than usual was needed – so we planned a Very Big Spring Clean.”

Advertisement

The clean up campaign got Buxton ready for next month’s Coronation Weekend and the Spring Fair and the Festivals and Fringe later in the year, so that the town looks brighter and fresher for locals and visitors alike.

During the Big Spring Clean benches around Buxton were pressure washed clean. Pic Buxton Town Team

The Friends of Pavilion Gardens have recently merged with the Town Team, so the Pavilion Gardens was also included in the Spring Clean for the first time.

Advertisement

Emma explained what happened on the day.

She said: “We split into teams, and each has a 'zone', which we scrubbed with eco-friendly cleaners, everything from road signs and litter bins to postboxes and street furniture.

Advertisement

"It is always good to see that the town looks so much better when we've finished.”

Volunteers of all ages helped to clean up Buxton as part of the Big Spring Clean. Pic Buxton Town Team

Advertisement

The team wanted to give special thanks to James of Wicky's Wheelie Washing for his help with the pressure washer and Tom Tom Wilkinson of TW Window Cleaning who cleaned more than 15 signs around town before the big clean as he was not available to join in the big event this weekend.

Emma added: “So grateful to all of you, people power in action.”Anyone who would like to get involved in the regular litter picks that take place on The Slopes can email [email protected] or visit https://www.buxtontownteam.org/springclean

"In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together." – Phil Bramley, editor.

Advertisement

Spring clean for Spring Gardens. Pic Buxton Town Team

Advertisement