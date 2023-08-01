Located on Burlow Road, Heathfield Nook has just a few homes left before it is completely sold out.

Michaela Lancaster, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We are so pleased that Heathfield Nook is close to completion and that the community is now established at the development.

“With our Buxton development proving popular amongst buyers in Derbyshire, we don’t expect the final homes remaining to stay available for very long.

"Prospective buyers considering a home at the development should contact our sales advisers to arrange an appointment.”

Michaela said the desire to be closer to green, open spaces has never been greater for many homebuyers and, for those looking to escape to the countryside.

She said: “A selection of the final homes at the development offer potential customers the chance to capitalise on deposit contributions and upgrades on selected homes, which helps first time buyers make their dream move.

“Having launched in 2018, the stunning Derbyshire development is not expected to stay on the market for long due to the demand for larger properties.”

She added: “Not only is the five star developer building luxury homes in this picturesque location, but it has provided an abundance of public open space.”