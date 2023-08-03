Matt a community champion for Ashgate Hospice is looking for more volunteers. Pic submitted

Matt Otty became a community champion volunteer at the charity earlier this year and spend his time doing everything from collecting donation tins to building relationships within the local community and planning fundraising events.

The 36-year-old, from Buxton, is inviting fellow locals to register their interest in becoming a volunteer and support Ashgate

He said: “If you have a little free time and are looking to either get something good on your CV or are keen to gain some new friends or skills then volunteering is perfect for you

“I’ve learnt so much about myself and I’m always pushing myself further and I’ve honestly never been happier.

“You can give as much time as you want or as little as you’ve got and the best part about it is that I’ve met some amazing people and really feel valued.”

Matt started fundraising for the hospice several years ago when his close friend received care at the end of their; since then, he has completed two London Marathons for the charity.

Since joining the hospice as a community champion volunteer, Matt has managed to double the number of hospice collection tins placed at businesses in the area.

He also helps support the team in the Buxton shop and was among dozens of other volunteers who helped make Ashgate’s Sparkle Night Walk a record-breaking success this summer.

Matt is able to fit the role in with his day job and says it is perfect for anyone who is creative and likes to think outside the box.

He added: “By recruiting more community champions in the Buxton and High Peak area it will mean that we have an even bigger fundraising presence within the community.