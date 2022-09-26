Hope Valley couple raise hundreds for mental health charity on Great North Run

Dom Hunter, 31, and his partner Phoebe Pembleton, 23, were among 60,000 runners on the start line of the world’s largest 13.1 mile race in Newcastle on Sunday, September 11.

The event usually generates a huge buzz of anticipation, but this year began with a minute’s silence to mark the death of the Queen, after race organisers decided that the huge amount runners’ raise for good causes would be a more fitting tribute to her life than a last-minute cancellation.

Project manager Dom said: “It was a bit of a nervous wait to see if it would take place, and incredibly surreal with the minute’s silence, but we felt very proud to be stood there.”

"Tired but happy": Dom Hunter and Phoebe Pembleton after they had crossed the finish line.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were running alongside members of Phoebe’s family on a fundraising mission of their own for Diabetes UK, but the couple chose a different charity which inspired them.

Dom, who has previously run a self-help group for people with psychological struggles, said: “Mental Health is slowly becoming less of a taboo to talk about. We are winning the battle bit by bit.

“I hate running and this is a massive challenge for me, yet not as much of a challenge as those who can’t get out of bed because of depression or who consider taking their life on a daily basis.”

Still it was Phoebe, a childcare assistant in the NHS, who drove them on, having been the first to seriously take up running in February.

Dom had once run the Monsal Trail half-marathon, but most of his athleticism is reserved for playing as a prop for Hope Valley Rugby Club over the past ten years – a very different kind of sporting challenge.

He said: “Phoebe led the way on training, she was incredibly encouraging and helpful as I steadily built up distance.”

The couple are maintaining a tactful silence over who finished the race first, but insist it was the taking part that counts.

Dom said: “There was no competition, for me especially completing the event was a major effort and achievement and we are both very proud of each other.

“The most challenging part was miles three through seven, which was constantly uphill. The legs really started to hurt at that point.

“But the biggest reward came with the realisation of what we’d achieved. It hit us after the race, tired but happy. Crossing the finish line felt incredibly emotional. A few tears were shed, but I’ve sworn never to do another half-marathon.”

So far, they have raised £1,270 for Mind, having set out with an initial target of £500, largely thanks to the support of family, friends and teammates at the rugby club.

Dom said: “It’s absolutely amazing and we are so grateful for all the effort from everyone involved.”

To add to his total, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Dominic-Hunter1.