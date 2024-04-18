Hope Valley boy learns to walk again after being hit by van - and takes on marathon as a thanks for his lifesaving care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oscar Caig was just ten years old when he was hit by a van on his way home from school in the Hope Valley in October 2023.

He was rushed to Sheffield Children’s Hospital as a team of emergency responders waited in the wings to save his life.

Oscar suffered a concussion, leading to “frightening” amnesia which meant he lost his short-term memory, as well as damage to his legs that left him unable to walk.

Oscar and Anna are committed to taking on a marathon across March and April.

Mum, Anna Caig, said: “Those first few hours were a blur. But when we got to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, I was confident everything that could possibly be done for my lovely boy was being done with care.

“Everyone on the neuroscience ward was incredible with both Oscar and us as a family. We knew we were in safe hands.”

Having suffered amnesia, Oscar doesn’t remember the accident itself.

But Oscar does remember his experience of Sheffield Children’s, saying: “I enjoyed playing with the Lego. But my favourite thing was when Izzy the doctor showed me how to find the blind spot in my vision and let me borrow her biro all day so I could get the hang of it. Once I got back to school, I impressed all my friends with the trick.”

Oscar Caig spent two days at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

Anna added: “Now, when we drive past Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Oscar shouts ‘Yay, it’s the children’s hospital!’, and that says it all really. His overriding impression, despite what he was going through at the time, is that it’s a place he loves.”

Learning to walk again, Oscar soon bounced back from the accident using crutches. He returned home just a few days after the accident.

Now eleven years old and back to full health, Oscar and his mum are taking on a marathon throughout March and April to give back to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Anna said: “Oscar couldn’t walk, so running with him now is a real dream come true. I love running for my mental health. I love having Oscar by my side as we take on this challenge of a marathon over two months.”