Great weather and an awe-inspiring performance in the main ring gave Hope Show visitors a day to remember.

Crowds flocked to the showground where a jaw-dropping display by Ben Atkinson and his ‘Action Horses’ topped the bill in the main ring. The audience was awestruck as Ben’s horses lay down and rolled over on command as well as performing airs above the ground (a classical dressage movement) and trick riding.

An exceptional standard of livestock and horse entries were on display at the bank holiday Monday event.

Show chairman Andrew Critchlow said: “Entries were up on previous years in almost every section, with numbers in the horse classes being particularly impressive. We are bucking the trend seen at other shows as we have seen very strong entries in both cattle and sheep classes from some of our top producers across the north and midlands.”

Jonathan Heathcote blazed a trail on his eye-catching ridden pony, Uiterwaarfens Expression, to claim the honour of Hope Show Horse Champion. This was the first time Hope Show has included a Supreme Show Horse Champion competition in the programme. Horse secretary, Kate White, said: “We added several new classes to our schedule this year and all were well supported. We were delighted with the quality of entries and the popularity of our family pony classes."

In the livestock section, Vicki Hopkinson from North Yorkshire was a popular winner of the Beef Supreme Champion class with her home bred first calved Longhorn heifer, Briarmeads Ultimate Wish. She said: “We have shown our Longhorns at Hope Show every year since 2010 but we have never won the Supreme. Winning here means a lot to me as I am originally from the Peak District so it feels like we are coming home."

The Hope Show Supreme Sheep Champion came from Martin Furness’ Westgate flock of Texels, near Buxton, and was shown by Martin’s daughter, Amy. Martin said: “It is only Amy’s second time showing sheep so we are really delighted with this result. We will not be showing him again this summer as he will resume his duties as our stock tup shortly.”

The Hope Show Hill Sheep Champion was a North Country Cheviot ewe shown by Jack Webster from Parwich, near Ashbourne.

Show chairman Andrew added: “We were so lucky with the weather given the summer we have had this year, and the showground was still buzzing with activity into the early evening. Trade stands reported excellent takings and our horticulture and craft tents were very popular with show goers.”

