Homebuilder grant is sweet music to band's ears

A community brass band, with musicians aged from seven to 70, has received a £500 donation to buy new instruments from a leading housebuilder.

Burbage Band, based in Buxton, was awarded the money by Persimmon Homes North West as part of its Community Champions initiative.

The scheme is a national programme where charities and groups can apply for funding up to the value of £1,000 to match funds they have raised themselves.

The grassroots, inclusive band is not only a place to learn and perfect a skill, but a place for people to come together and enjoy friendship while delivering entertainment for the community.

Jeanne Henson, from the band, said: “Thank you so much to Persimmon Homes for choosing us as one of your charities.

“We put a huge effort into raising funds to provide all the resources needed to create the right environment, with instruments our biggest financial commitment.”

The band has a 28-strong trainee section which is taught entirely free of cost. Instruments that are past their best are replaced regularly, with the current priority being the larger instruments.

Jeanne added: “The starting price for a bass is £8,500 but thanks to the Persimmon grant we are well on our way to meeting our fundraising target.”

Charities and groups that were previously unsuccessful for community champions funding can apply again by visiting here.