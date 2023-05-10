History talk discussing Darley Abbey
The Buxton Local History Society’s next meeting will be on Wednesday May, 17 at Trinity Church Hall Hardwick Square at 7.30pm.
The talk on Darley Abbey,mills,cottages and people will be led by Alan Bradwell.
Group secretary Viven Holden said: “Darley Abbey was the site of a Medieval Augustinian Abbey and later the area became one of many pioneering textile mills in the Derwent Valley and is now part of the World Heritage Site.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Visitors £3 members free and refreshments will be served as well.