History talk discussing Darley Abbey

The Buxton Local History Society’s next meeting will be on Wednesday May, 17 at Trinity Church Hall Hardwick Square at 7.30pm.

By Lucy Ball
Published 10th May 2023, 09:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 09:26 BST
Buxton Local History Society will welcome a guest speaker giving a presentation on Darley Abbey next week.

The talk on Darley Abbey,mills,cottages and people will be led by Alan Bradwell.

Group secretary Viven Holden said: “Darley Abbey was the site of a Medieval Augustinian Abbey and later the area became one of many pioneering textile mills in the Derwent Valley and is now part of the World Heritage Site.

Visitors £3 members free and refreshments will be served as well.

