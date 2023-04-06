News you can trust since 1852
High Peak's mayoral charity giving out grants

The outgoing High Peak mayor will be giving out money raised through the mayoral charity to good causes across the borough.

By Lucy Ball
Published 6th Apr 2023, 19:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 19:58 BST
Community groups or organisations in Buxton and the south of the High Peak can apply for grants through the mayors charity.Community groups or organisations in Buxton and the south of the High Peak can apply for grants through the mayors charity.
As the High Peak Mayoral year approaches its conclusion there is still time to make a last donation at a street collection on Saturday April, 22.

After that all the monies will be distributed between local good causes.

Charles Kitchen who helps with the charity said: “The High Peak Mayoral Charity Buxton area, under the current mayor, Councillor Ollie Cross, is nearing the close.

“The area covered is Barms, Buxton Central,Burbage, Corbar, Cote Heath, Limestone Peak, Temple and Stone Bench.

"We are not able to consider applications from national charities, political or religious groups, unless involved with a local project.”

Applications for a grant can only be made in writing stating the purpose of the request, and including a current financial statement of the applicant organisation.

Send to: Mr W A Wells, 79 Macclesfield Road, Buxton SK17 9AG. Closing date is Friday, April, 28.

