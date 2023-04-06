Community groups or organisations in Buxton and the south of the High Peak can apply for grants through the mayors charity.

As the High Peak Mayoral year approaches its conclusion there is still time to make a last donation at a street collection on Saturday April, 22.

After that all the monies will be distributed between local good causes.

Charles Kitchen who helps with the charity said: “The High Peak Mayoral Charity Buxton area, under the current mayor, Councillor Ollie Cross, is nearing the close.

“The area covered is Barms, Buxton Central,Burbage, Corbar, Cote Heath, Limestone Peak, Temple and Stone Bench.

"We are not able to consider applications from national charities, political or religious groups, unless involved with a local project.”

Applications for a grant can only be made in writing stating the purpose of the request, and including a current financial statement of the applicant organisation.

