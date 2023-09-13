Almost 2,000 people turned out to enjoy the first Paws Fest - a fun day out in the High Peak for dogs and their owners.

A little cutie looking very proud at Paws Fest. Photo Paws Fest

Paws Fest took place at the weekend and was organised by High Peak Paws dog grooming company.

Kim Burton Hicks had the idea while she was in hospital recovering from a liver transplant.

She said: “It was amazing and far beyond anything we had imagined it would be.

Big smile. Photo Paws Fest

“There were people and dogs everywhere all having a great time.”Kim and her husband Neil put on the festival where there was a dog show, paddling pools and ball pools for the dogs as well as a fairground, market, DJ and food vendors for the humans.

Kim has been back in hospital for two weeks and had 1.5 litres of fluid drained of her lungs.

She said: “I got special permission from the doctors to come along for a few hours.

“I wasn’t missing it, not after two years of planning.

A first place pooch. Photo Paws Fest

“And I couldn’t believe how many people turned up to support the event - there were definitely 1.500 people there, maybe even close to 2,000.

“I wanted to put on something which united the dog community and I think seeing so many people there enjoying themselves has made it all worthwhile.

Kim says the morning started off quieter but by mid afternoon the rec field behind Swizzels in New Mills was heaving.

She said: “It was quite warm so the dogs loved splashing around in the ten paddling pools we had set up.”Her highlights include the dog show which not only featured the waggiest tail and the best sausage catcher but also a game of musical sit, like musical statues but the dogs had to sit when the music stopped.

Some of the music entertaining the crowds at Paws Fest. Photo Paws Fest

She said: “It was great fun and huge thanks to everyone who helped organise this especially Neil who has worked his socks off while I was in hospital.