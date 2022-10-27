Joyce Shacklock and her husband John set up the Daniel’s Light charity after the death of their son Daniel at the age of 20 in 1995. Daniel was treated at The Christie hospital in Manchester for acute myeloid leukaemia for 14 months. The Daniel’s Light charity has donated more than £250,000 to The Christie since Daniel’s death and most recently has raised £7,000 towards the new Christie at Macclesfield cancer centre.

Joyce and John, together with family members and friends, have raised money in several ways including via coffee mornings, handbell ringing, discos, bingo nights and even a duck race.

Sadly John died just before Christmas last year but Joyce has vowed to continue fundraising for The Christie.

Joyce Shacklock (front) with supporters at a recent coffee morning

She said: “Despite the difficulties caused by COVID-19 over the last couple of years, Daniel’s Light has still been able to raise £7,000 for an amazing cause – the new Christie at Macclesfield cancer centre, helping to fund one of the consultation rooms.

“A big thank you to all the ladies who have helped over the years. It would not have been possible without all the wonderful supporters who have helped to keep Daniel’s name alive. I will continue to fundraise to honour the memory of both Daniel and my late husband John.

“The Christie at Macclesfield will deliver the very best patient care and treatment for people from High Peak and East Cheshire.”

The £26 million Christie at Macclesfield cancer centre opened on December 13 2021, providing care closer to home for more than 1,500 patients a year, including those from the High Peak.

Advertisement

John and Joyce Shacklock in 2019

Remembering Daniel, Joyce said: “He was such a brave and well-liked young man and is very sadly missed by everyone who knew him.”

And speaking about her husband John, Joyce added: “Continuing to fundraise without John will be tough but it is what he would have wanted. He was a very dedicated father and loving husband who I miss terribly.”

Heather Brookfield from The Christie charity said: “Joyce is a truly inspirational fundraiser, and we were so sorry to hear about John’s passing last year. We are incredibly grateful to both John and Joyce for all the support they have given us over the years.”

Advertisement