Maggie Porteous and husband Adrian have lived at Ashen Clough, Chinley for almost 20 years and this year will be opening up their 1.5 acre garden to the public.

A lifelong garden lover and regular National Garden Scheme visitor, Maggie had always thought of opening her garden ‘when she grew up’. But, it wasn’t until she was waiting for her post breast cancer surgery histology results at the NGS Macmillan Centre in Chesterfield that she decided the time was right.

Maggie said: “My garden became even more important to me after my diagnosis of breast cancer.

Maggie Porteous will be opening up her garden as part of the National Garden Scheme to give back to the cancer charities she was supported during her breast cancer.

“As a cancer patient you feel that you are on a rollercoaster, with very little control as you move through the process of surgery and then treatment.

“It’s very easy to become hyper focused on the cancer, and to spend too much time thinking “what if…” in a very negative way, particularly when you are waiting for results.

“Spending time in the garden definitely helps me.

“There is always something to do or just to enjoy, which effectively takes my mind off what can be horrible recurring thoughts.

Maggie at the hospital where she was treated for breast cancer and where she realised the hospital was supported by the National Garden Scheme.

“And when I am feeling low or worried, being out in the fresh air in the garden immediately lifts my mood.”

Originally set up in 1927 to support district nurses, the National Garden Scheme now raises millions of pounds for nursing and health charities each year by inviting the public into gardens they would not normally see for a small fee.

Since it was founded it has raised more than £70m for some of the UK’s best-loved nursing and health, and gardening charities.

Last year alone they raised more than £3m.

A cheeky planter spotted in Maggie's garden.

Maggie, from Ashen Clough, said: “I was sitting in the NGS Macmillan Centre in Chesterfield where I had my post surgery follow up meetings – it’s a fantastic centre, light, airy and welcoming – and I was waiting for my post surgery histology results, which would tell me if all of the cancer had been removed it had – I’m cancer free now.

“I’ve known the National Garden Scheme for years, have visited numerous gardens, and always thought that I would open my garden when I grow up.

“I hadn’t really registered the building I was in had been part funded by the National Garden Scheme until I was sitting there, waiting for my results, and had time to read the donations wall.

“I took this as a sign that now was the time to open my garden to raise much needed funds for charity, including for Macmillan.

“I also wanted a project to focus on to help me get through my radiotherapy treatment.”

Maggie’s cancer was described as a ‘sneaky cancer’ by her consultant.

She said: “I had no idea anything was wrong – I had lobular breast cancer which does not form a lump. I was lucky – my routine mammogram picked up that there was something wrong and the cancer was caught in the early stages.

“Check your breasts at least monthly. If you feel anything unusual, or if your nipples start bleeding then see your GP immediately.”

The main garden is about 100 years old, while the kitchen garden is just 10 years old.

However, a garden at the foot of Kinder Scout does present challenges.

Maggie said: “We have to contend with high winds, lots of rain, and our fair share of snow. We also have wildlife challenges.

“There is a very large badger set in the field above the house, and badgers love digging up the lawn and my vegetables.”

She says her love of gardening goes back to her parents who were both keen gardeners.

She said: “When I was little they would pay me 5p for every bucket of weeds that I picked up.

“Now I really love my Kitchen Garden. Nothing beats growing your own food, then cooking, pickling or preserving it.

“We are almost self sufficient for veggies now that we have the Polytunnel.”

Her least favourite part of the garden is the large sycamore trees, and their helicopter seeds and she says picking them all up has become ‘the bane of her life’.

Looking to the future Maggie says she would love to have a wildlife pond.

“I’m hoping we’ll have the time and energy to build it this autumn.”

Due to the size of the garden she says maintenance can be rather overwhelming.

“We tend to attack one area at a time together, finish that to get that all important sense of satisfaction, then move on to the next area.”

Maggie says there is a lot to get ready for the opening of her garden in the summer.

“I have a very long to-do list. I’m trying not to get stressed, but the impending opening has certainly focussed me on getting jobs done in the garden.

“I’m also organising refreshments and a raffle, with the proceeds going to Blythe House.

“Adrian runs a microbrewery from an outbuilding in the garden, and has donated some casks of his draught Big Stone Beer so we will be selling that too.”

Maggie and Adrian’s garden will be open on Sunday June, 16 11am to 4pm. Admission £5 for adults and children free.

For more information on Maggie’s gardening journey follow her on instagram @whatmaggiedidnext.