High Peak has been named the place to live where people are ‘most satisfied’ says new data from the Office of National Statistics.

New research has revealed England’s most satisfied areas, with High Peak coming out on top.

The data has come from the Office for National Statistics Annual Population Survey, which surveyed a sample of homes nationwide.

The average response out of 10 for the survey question ‘Overall, how satisfied are you with your life nowadays?’ was analysed for each local authority in England.

Overall, High Peak was England’s ‘most satisfied area’.

The Annual Population Survey results showed the average answer out of 10 for life satisfaction was 8.34 based on the latest 2021 data, which was the highest of any England area.

This was the highest recorded result on the survey of any year, with 2020 recording the lowest score with just 7.45 out of 10 for life satisfaction.

Speaking about the findings a spokesperson for the company which analysed the data said: “While the survey does not cover the entire country, it’s essential that these questions are being asked to people nationwide, even if it is just a sample, to track patterns for mental health, happiness, and more.

“One surprising pattern is that in certain areas, life satisfaction numbers in 2021 were reported higher than in the late 2010s, despite the uncertain circumstances worldwide at the start of this decade.”

