In Buxton a special memorial service will be held at the war memorial on The Slopes on Thursday, June 6.

Bob Nicol, president of the Buxton branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “D-day can not become something that is left to be forgotten and only mentioned in the history books.

“Almost the same number of people died during the D-Day landings as did during 9/11.

High Peak to honour 80th anniversary of D-Day landings. Photo Jason Chadwick

“A huge number of men lost their lives and we must never forget them or what they died for.”On D-Day, 6 June 1944, Allied forces launched a combined naval, air and land assault on Nazi-occupied France.

Allied airborne forces parachuted into drop zones across northern France. Ground troops then landed across five assault beaches - Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword. By the end of the day, the Allies had established a foothold along the coast and could begin their advance into France.

Nearly 7,000 naval vessels, including battleships, destroyers, minesweepers, escorts and assault craft took part in Operation 'Neptune', the naval component of 'Overlord'. Naval forces were responsible for escorting and landing over 132,000 ground troops on the beaches.

Bob said: “11 months later the Germans signed the surrender, so it was a huge turning point in the war.

“However thousands of soldiers never returned home to their loved ones and family after that day and that is what we need to remember to ensure it never happens again.”

Bob is inviting all the community to join him on The slopes for short service at 10.30am for an 11am start.

Over in Chapel-en-le-Frith there is a week of events and memorials planned.

Sally Tideswell, secretary for the Chapel branch of the Royal British Legion said: “It's a biggy this year as most of the WW2 vets are almost gone.

“We will be bringing Chapel together thanks to a grant from the Community Leadership Scheme of Derbyshire County Council so that we can entertain the public for free.

“We also have two further sponsors, H.D. Sharman and Natural Stone Surfaces of Chapel-en-le-Frith who are helping the week’s events to happen.”