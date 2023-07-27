News you can trust since 1852
High Peak teenagers bags spot at prestigious British Youth Music Theatre for third time

A teenager from Chapel has once again been successful in securing a place at a national residential summer school for performing arts.
By Lucy Ball
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 12:13 BST
Ash Rodgers, performing arts student. Pic Jason ChadwickAsh Rodgers, performing arts student. Pic Jason Chadwick
Last year Ash Rodgers, 15, landed a spot in the British Youth Music Theatre’s summer production of Educating Yorkshire and this year she has done it again and secured her a space with the prestigious theatre company once again.

The Chapel-en-le-Frith High School pupil said: “To get a place once was amazing and I never thought it would happen again a second time but it has and I can’t wait.”Ash will be leaving for Plymouth where she will be rehearsing for Romeo and Juliet and be putting on a show for a paying audience at the Theatre Royal at the end of her two-week stay.

Mum Karen Sowcroft said: “I’m so proud of Ash.

Ash Rodgers, performing arts student. Pic Jason ChadwickAsh Rodgers, performing arts student. Pic Jason Chadwick
“Musical theatre is their life and you can see the change in them when they perform.

“Ash comes alive on stage and shines and is a place where they feel happy, safe and comfortable.”

This is Ash’s third year working with the company as the first year she put on a free performance for friends and family but last year and this year are bigger and paid for shows.

Ash, who also performs with Buxton Opera House’s Young Company and Chapel Players, auditioned against hundreds of other young people and was selected to appear in the new production.

Ash Rodgers, performing arts student. Pic Jason ChadwickAsh Rodgers, performing arts student. Pic Jason Chadwick
The roles have not been given out yet but the cast will work with the British Youth Music Theatre to see which characters would suit them best.

Ash said: “I’m excited by this role as Romeo and Juliet are both feminine presenting roles and the story looks queer romance and people’s prejudices and how the parents try to keep them apart.”

Karen said: “Ash has worked hard to achieve their dreams and I know how surprised they were to be selected a second time.

“There are not many opportunities for a life on the stage if you don’t come from a wealthy family so for Ash to have this opportunity and follow their dreams really is amazing.”

