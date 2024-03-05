High Peak teenager is selected to dance with English Youth Ballet in Cinderella In Hollywood
Evora Cross of Bridgeholme, Chinley has been chosen to perform in Cinderella In Hollywood at Manchester Opera House on March 8 and 9.
A pupil at New Mills Dance & Theatre School and Chapel en le Frith High School, 15-year-old Evora is among 100 young dancers who successfully auditioned for the production.
She will perform alongside Bakewell Lady Manners School student Beatrice Ruckledge, 15 and Beatrice’s 17-year-old sister Sylvia who goes to Silverdale School in Sheffield. The Ruckledge siblings live in Baslow.
Lindsey Fraser, principal at English Young Ballet who will star as Cinderella, said: “I wish I had danced with EYB when I was young.”