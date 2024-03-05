High Peak teenager is selected to dance with English Youth Ballet in Cinderella In Hollywood

A teenager from the High Peak will be dancing for joy when she steps out on stage with the English Youth Ballet.
By Gay Bolton
Published 5th Mar 2024, 10:51 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 10:51 GMT
Evora Cross of Bridgeholme, Chinley has been chosen to perform in Cinderella In Hollywood at Manchester Opera House on March 8 and 9.

A pupil at New Mills Dance & Theatre School and Chapel en le Frith High School, 15-year-old Evora is among 100 young dancers who successfully auditioned for the production.

She will perform alongside Bakewell Lady Manners School student Beatrice Ruckledge, 15 and Beatrice’s 17-year-old sister Sylvia who goes to Silverdale School in Sheffield. The Ruckledge siblings live in Baslow.

Lindsey Fraser, principal at English Young Ballet who will star as Cinderella, said: “I wish I had danced with EYB when I was young.”