Evora Cross of Bridgeholme, Chinley has been chosen to perform in Cinderella In Hollywood at Manchester Opera House on March 8 and 9.

A pupil at New Mills Dance & Theatre School and Chapel en le Frith High School, 15-year-old Evora is among 100 young dancers who successfully auditioned for the production.

She will perform alongside Bakewell Lady Manners School student Beatrice Ruckledge, 15 and Beatrice’s 17-year-old sister Sylvia who goes to Silverdale School in Sheffield. The Ruckledge siblings live in Baslow.