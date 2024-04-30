Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peter Berriman, 13, has been congratulated by the 1st Chinley Scout group for achieving his Chief Scout gold award.

A Scout spokesperson said: “This is the highest award a scout can earn. To complete it, Peter needed to complete all nine of the challenge awards, plus six activity badges.

“The Chief Scout’s Gold Award shows that you’ve given new things a go, worked as a team, and developed loads of new skills. This is an incredible achievement, and he should be very proud.”

Peter Berriman has earned the highest scouting award. Photo submitted

Peter is no stranger to scouting awards, last year he won the Scout of the Year trophy and in 2019 he was awarded the Chief Scout’s Commendation for Meritorious Conduct for his determination to return to scouting after his cancer treatment and spinal cord injury.He was invited to the St George’s Day parade at Windsor Castle in April 2020, but the event did not take place due to Covid. But in 2022 he made the journey and even met Bear Grylls.

Peter’s mum, Mandy Berriman, said: “Scouting across the High Peak is more popular than ever and the eight groups in the district are all looking for more adult volunteers to help them offer more spaces to more children on their waiting lists.”