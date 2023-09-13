High Peak teen becomes UK powerlifting champ - with eyes set on the World Championships

A High Peak teen who has only been powerlifting for a year has taken the UK title and has his eyes set on the World Championships later this year.

Jack Jodrell has been named a British powerlifting champ and will be competing on the world finals later this year. Photo submitted

Jack Jodrell was working at Chapel Leisure Centre and was getting strong so his colleagues suggested he enter a competition.

Now aged just 18 and having only been weightlifting for about a year Jack has now been named the BPU British Power Lifting Union champion for 18 to 19-year-olds who weigh between 90 and 100kgs.

Jack, who grew up in Whaley Bridge but now lives in Chapel-en-le-Frith said: “I lifted 230kg in front of the judges and now I’m a British champion and I’m buzzing.”He tried the 240kg in front of the judges and managed to lift it after the competition.

He said: “I know now what I’m capable of and want to push myself going forward.”

Jack now works at Peak Power gym and says everyone is really behind him as he continues his weightlifting journey.

“It’s something to brag about to my mates and something to be proud of for sure but I’m not stopping here.

“The world champions are being held in Manchester in eight weeks and I’ve got my place secured there so I’m really excited.

“Lifting in front of a crowd is a huge adrenaline rush as you can hear everyone cheering you on and it gives you that boost you need.”

Jack is currently following a ten week programme to stay in shape for the world championships.

He said: “Everything matters in the run up to a competition, what you eat, how much you sleep.

“You need a healthy body and a healthy mind to compete.”Jack says the gym is a really supportive place to be.

He added: “Everyone, regardless of size or health issues, is at the gym because they want to be and everyone wants everyone to achieve their goals.

