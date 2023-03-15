Back in January High Peak Buses announced the Sunday service for the 61 bus would be withdrawn.

However, the route has been saved by Hulleys of Baslow which has confirmed a new number 61 bus service to replace the one lost two months ago.

This means that, alongside the return of the usual timetable for the 60 and 190 bus routes after the work on the railway bridge across Buxton Road, Whaley Bridge will now additionally have the 61 bus service continuing to operate on Sundays.

The High Peak Buses 61 Sunday service which was axed in January will be reinstated by Hulleys of Baslow starting on Sunday March, 26. Pic Jason Chadwick

The 61 service will follow the same route as the old 61 Sunday bus service and will run at three-hourly intervals.

It is due to start running from March, 26.

The bus will also be restored to Chunal, Little Hayfield, Hayfield, Birch Vale, New Mills, Newtown, Furness Vale and Fernilee.

High Peak MP Robert Largan led a campaign to keep the service and has welcomed the news that a bus service will be reinstated on Sundays.

He said: “Lots of local people, including many older residents, rely on the 61 bus.

"The cancellation of the service effectively left many residents stranded on Sundays.

“I am really pleased that, having demonstrated the clear demand for the service, Hulleys have announced they will operate a 61 Sunday service.

“I want to thank the hundreds of High Peak residents who have got behind this campaign and signed my petition.

“This shows what we can achieve when we work together.”