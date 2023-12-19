High Peak students sing carols to elderly in the community this Christmas
The youngsters from Combs Infants School spent Friday afternoon singing Christmas carols and songs from their nativity to people at Eccles Fold and to the residents at White Stones Care Home in Chapel-en-le-Frith.
Key Stage 1 teacher Jo Barton at Combs Infants said: “It was such a magical day, and really beautiful to see the children’s faces light up as they were singing.”
Headteacher Joanna Sweatmore, said: “It is important for the children to be out in the community and for the children to be spreading Christmas cheer to those who may not get many visitors.”
Eighteen pupils sang a mix of songs and even at one point took requests from care home residents and performed Incy Wincy Spider with actions.
Jo Barton said: “We used to go out and sing in the community but this is the first time we have been out since before the pandemic.
“For some of our children who were lockdown babies or missed out on toddler groups they missed out on so much social interaction.
“And on Friday for some of them it was the first time they had been on a coach.
“It can be tough singing in front of strangers, and some of the residents at the care home were quite loud.
“The children stepped out of their comfort zone and were amazing and they should all be so proud of themselves.
“The children were given sweets and cakes after their performances and came back to school with huge smiles on their faces.”
A spokesperson from White Stones said: “It was so lovely to have the little ones in and singing to the residents.
“They love Christmas and they loved having the children in.
“They were singing along and having a great time and you really felt Christmassy listening to them.”
Miss Sweatmore said: “We have already been asked if we can come back next year which is great.
“We really would like to have a bigger presence in the community so will be looking at ways we can do more going forward.”