High Peak Singers raise money for Reuben’s Retreat with Winter Concert

High Peak Singers performed at St George’s Church, New Mills for some beautiful Christmas carols and Winter songs, raising £613.52 for Reuben’s Retreat, a Glossop-based charity which supports families of complexly poorly children, and families of child loss.

By Phil Bramley
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 9:15am

Hannah Brine, choir founder, said: “The choir sang so so well, they have worked so hard and they sound really wonderful. We performed a mixture of carols, contemporary winter pieces and 16th century music, it was a great mix and I was very proud of them. We had a full house and I’m so pleased we were able to raise so much for Reuben’s. Laura Linney came and spoke about their valuable work, which had a big impact on us all..”

“Anyone wishing to join the choir is very welcome to find out more at highpeaksingers.co.uk - and our new term starts on January 9th, at St Matthew Church, Hayfield,” she added.

High Peak Singers performed at St George’s Church, New Mills