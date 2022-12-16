High Peak Singers raise money for Reuben’s Retreat with Winter Concert

Hannah Brine, choir founder, said: “The choir sang so so well, they have worked so hard and they sound really wonderful. We performed a mixture of carols, contemporary winter pieces and 16th century music, it was a great mix and I was very proud of them. We had a full house and I’m so pleased we were able to raise so much for Reuben’s. Laura Linney came and spoke about their valuable work, which had a big impact on us all..”