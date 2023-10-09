High Peak school’s month-long skipping mission for charity
Sarah Bellicoso, head of school at Dove Holes Primary, along with her teaching staff are taking part in the fundraising campaign.
The 41-year-old said: “The challenge will be to complete 100 skips per day during October and raise as much money for Cancer research as possible.
“We will be getting the children involved through skipping with us at break and lunchtimes and helping us to count the skips.”
A Cancer Research UK spokesperson said: “Improvements to technology and ground-breaking work offer new opportunities to find, prevent, diagnose and treat cancer and improve survival rates even further. Any money raised through the skipping challenge will help Cancer Research UK improve results even faster.”
If anyone would like to help or get involved with the challenge email Sarah on [email protected]
Or to donate visit https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/sarahs-giving-page-19669895