High Peak schoolgirls lead day of fundraising for Derbyshire hospice charity

Nine pupils in year four at New Mills Primary School spearheaded the event on Friday, March 24, which raised £156 for Blythe House Hospice.

Teacher Cara Williams said: They wanted to complete their Brownie Charity Badge so asked their school if they could organise an event for Blue for Blythe.

The nine Brownies led their classmates in an important lesson about helping people their neighbours.

The girls asked everyone in school to come dressed in blue for the day, and ran competitions to ‘name the bunny’ and guess how many sweets were contained in a jar.

They made and decorated a mammoth number of mouth-watering cakes and biscuits which they sold to the pupils and staff.

Money raised from the annual #GoBlue campaign will go towards providing free of charge care and services to families across north Derbyshire who are affected by a life-limiting illness or bereavement.

The amount raised by the school is enough to pay for one night of care for someone at the end of their life who wishes to remain in the comfort of their own home.

The team had been busily baking at home ready for the big day.

While many of those coming into contact with Blythe House are in the later stages of life, the charity supports people of all ages who may be in need of its services.

One of the faces of the 2023 campaign is ten-year-old Amelia Star Furness, from Chapel-en-le-Frith, who received counselling and play therapy in 2022 to come to terms with her six-year-old sister Kacie’s serious health conditions, and the death of her best friend Kaiden when she was just four years old.

Raegan, Amelia’s mum, said: “Amelia is lot calmer now; and is able to talk through things. Before, we weren’t able to discuss things without her getting upset, and she was so frightened of being with Kacie in case anything bad happened, but now she plays with her, and sings to Kacie for hours.”

To learn more about the hospice services and how to support them, go to blythehousehospice.org.uk.

The girls dropped off their takings at Blythe House.

