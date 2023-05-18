Saint Mary’s Catholic Voluntary Academy has created links with Busyangwa School, sending over letters, artwork, clothes, sweets and raising £600 to buy a battery-operated TV as the school has no electricity.

The relationship has been built as part of the Connecting Classrooms through Global Learning programme, which helps schools to make connections locally and globally.

Patricia Chapman, headteacher at Saint Mary’s, said: “As part of our Global Learning lessons we have been liaising with Busyangwa School which is in Uganda. This is part of a programme which supports schools internationally to learn about and collaborate on the big issues that shape our world.

Volunteer Geoff Carrier with children on his recent visit to Busyangwa School. Pic submitted

“During different fundraisers, including our recent Lent sponsored walk, we have managed to raise an amazing £600 for the purchase of a battery-operated TV. Recently we have been able to send letters, artwork and posters with the help of Brian Westhead and Geoff Carrier, who both became involved with Busyangwa through links with Revive Church in New Mills.

“During the Easter holidays Geoff travelled to Uganda with a suitcase full of our items including clothes and sweets from our local factory. ”Children at Saint Mary’s have also received letters of thanks from pupils at Busyangwa School.

Mrs Chapman said: “Busyangwa School has been in touch to thank us for our generosity. The children and staff of Saint Mary's CVA are very excited about this connection with our sister school, which has encouraged a greater understanding of global issues.”

Baita Jethro, Headteacher at Busyangwa School, wrote a letter of thanks to Saint Mary’s.

Year 5 and 6 pupils holding some of the letters written by pupils in their sister school Busyangwa in Uganda. Pic submitted

He said: “Thank you for our gifts from the factory “sweets”, the recorders, clothes, the designed artwork which is meaningful, the money for the school TV plus the great love we can witness flowing across seas, continents, rivers and nations until down to us here on Mt Rwenzori.”

Saint Mary’s is planning on donating reading books and sending a member of staff to Uganda next year to see first hand how the school’s donations are making a difference.

Busyangwa School with the battery operated TV bought with funds raised by Saint Mary’s. Pic submitted

Staff from Busyangwa School with artwork from children at Saint Mary’s. Pic submit

