St Mary’s Catholic Voluntary Academy was inspected by the education watchdog in January and the report has now been published.

Dave Gilkerson, lead inspector, said the school on Longlands Road continues to be good.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “Leaders have high expectations of what pupils should learn.

St Mary's Catholic Voluntary Academy continues to be a good school says Ofsted.

“They want pupils’ learning to be relevant and embedded in their community.

“Leaders have developed a very ambitious curriculum. They have ensured that the information pupils need to learn is well structured.”It was noted teachers ask questions to check that pupils understand what they are learning.

Advertisement

Although pupils remember lots from their topic lessons; the key knowledge can sometimes be lost, says the report.

Advertisement

Mr Gilkerson said: “In subjects which are taught outside topics, such as mathematics, the key knowledge teachers want pupils to remember is much clearer.”

The report stated pupils are eager to learn and take pride in their work and complete it to the best of their ability.

Mr Gilkerson noted leaders have prioritised reading and have found many creative ways to introduce pupils to different books and texts.

Advertisement

The report states the arrangements for safeguarding are effective and any concerns are acted upon in a timely manner.

Looking to the future Mr Gilkerson said: “Leaders should ensure all pupils receive precise guidance and targets for their next steps, so that they can achieve as highly as possible.

Advertisement

The school is part of the Ralph Sherwin Trust and Mr Gilkerson said: “Multi-academy trust leaders and governors need to have the necessary knowledge and skills to be able to assure themselves of the effectiveness with which the school is meeting its statutory responsibilities.”

Patricia Chapman, headteacher at Saint Mary’s, said: “We are absolutely delighted with our Ofsted report and the fact that inspectors clearly highlighted the high expectations of what pupils should learn and the memorable experiences that pupils gain through a very ambitious curriculum.

Advertisement

“Thank you to all of our amazing staff who consistently demonstrate how dedicated they are in ensuring all pupils achieve their full potential at Saint Mary’s.”