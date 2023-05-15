Andrew, aged 56, will be starting his 850 mile adventure on his mountain bike from John O' Groats, the northernmost point of mainland Great Britain, before making his way to the official starting point at Cape Wrath. The route will take him through the rugged moorland of Scotland before joining the Pennine Bridleway and finishing in the High Peak.

Regularly riding his mountain bike across the hills of the Peak District, Andy chose to take on this epic ride for Chapel Mobile Physio as they have provided crucial support for his father who has Parkinson's Disease and recently fell and broke his hip.

He said: “The charity has helped my dad through the rehabilitation process and I couldn't recommend them highly enough. I will be setting off on the 16th May and will be cycling for around two weeks. To help raise awareness I will be regularly posting about the trip on social media.”

Chapel Mobile Physio, based in Chapel-en-le-Frith, employs senior physiotherapist Steve Davidson, who has over 30 years of experience, to deliver its services. This includes at home visits following a GP referral to help with rehabilitation and pain management.

Steve Davidson (HCPC registered) comments. "We provide physiotherapy to older residents who can't easily access treatment. There is an increasing demand for this service as it offers a unique, holistic approach targeted at patients specific needs and is not constrained by any predetermined treatment path."

The mobility charity has been in operation for over 50 years and 75% of its funding comes from voluntary donations, grants and other fundraising activity. Steve is the only paid member of staff, with the rest of the work carried out by volunteers. Any contributions made goes directly to paying for physiotherapy therapy treatment.

Follow Andy's adventure on his Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100002427278218