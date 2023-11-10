Home owners in New Mills have been told a refuse collection truck will no longer visit their street over safety concerns and they have to carry bin bags to a drop off point near the station.

Mousley Bottom, the road from New Mills Central Station, is an unadopted footpath which has become so damaged by potholes the waste collection team are refusing to go down.

Resident Sharon Burgess said: “All 10 houses in Mousley Bottom have been sent a letter from Alliance Environmental Services telling us that the road is unsafe so they no longer will collect our refuse and that we need to carry it ourselves.

“This is going to be a nightmare and could possible turn a tourist nature reserve into a rat infested health hazard.”

Mousley Bottom residents Sharon Burgess and Martin Burton. Photo Jason Chadwick

The road in question is Public Footpath 94 which runs past New Mills Central Train station, down the hill, past the factory to where Mousley Bottom starts.

In a letter from Alliance Environmental Services sent to residents it states on Monday November, 13 the bins will be emptied for the final time. A vehicle will come and collect the bins and will provide properties with reusable sacks for recycling and a six month supply of black sacks for general rubbish.

The Waste Team business support for Alliance Environmental Services, said: “The health and safety of our staff is a priority at all times.

“The current condition of the road leading to the properties has led on a number of occasions to getting stuck in the road and sliding back down.

There are ten houses at Mousley Bottom that must use the road to get in or out. Photo Jason Chadwick

“In line with legislation we are able to specify the location from which we collect the bins from households and the type of receptacle from which it is collected.

“It should also be noted that we have no obligation to collect from properties on unadopted highways.”