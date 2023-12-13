High Peak rescue dog walks 1,000 miles to raise money for other pets without a home

A New Mills rescue dog has walked 1,000 miles and raised thousands of pounds to help make sure dogs less fortunate than himself can be cared for this Christmas and beyond.

After being found wandering the streets alone in April 2022, two-year-old Collie Cross, Toby, was taken in by Dogs Trust, the UK’s largest dog welfare charity, which cares for, and finds homes for, thousands of dogs every year.

He was soon to be adopted by dog-lover Kate Badger who felt he could be her ideal walking buddy and having been proved right, they decided to set off on a 1,000 mile adventure to raise as much money as possible for dogs still waiting for their special someone to come along and welcome them into their family.

Ten months later, and just in time for Christmas, Kate and Toby have completed the challenge, clocking up their 1,000th mile where their story began – at Dog Trust Manchester - and raising £2,185.

Toby and Kate have raised more than £2,000 for Dogs Trust

Kate, a piano teacher, said: “It has been an absolutely fantastic experience and I am so glad we’ve been able to finish it before Christmas, and at Dogs Trust where I met Toby.

“When I decided to take on the challenge I quite literally didn’t know where it would take us, but we have had a fantastic time and as Toby grew in confidence, we went on trips further away and took on more adventurous walks, all of which he took in his stride and thoroughly enjoyed himself, as did I. Our bond has grown and grown, and knowing come rain or shine our walks were going to help other rescue dogs, was brilliant.”

From rivers to ravines, moors to mountains and cities to countryside, Toby has taken in the sights and sounds of England, Scotland and Wales to complete his fundraising challenge.

He has travelled as far afield as Loch Lomond in Scotland, enjoyed a summer trip to the Lake District, soaked up the history of Hadrian’s’ Wall, explored the bustling cities of York, Chester and Durham and experienced the delights of Blackpool, as well as enjoying adventures closer to home taking in the hills around Derbyshire.

Closer to home - rescue dog Toby at Kinder reservoir, in Derbyshire

Kate charted their progress on social media so their hundreds of followers could track their progress and the team at Dogs Trust Manchester in Tameside were thrilled to welcome them to the centre to celebrate their achievement.

Lisa Eardley, Manager at the Tameside rehoming centre, said: “It is so wonderful to see how happy Toby is and to also have the opportunity to say thank you to Kate for doing this to help our dogs.

“It is thanks to the help of our supporters like Kate, and Toby, that we can give our dogs everything they need whilst we care for them. That means the world to us because we want them to be able to live their best lives whilst they are with us waiting to find their forever family, just like Toby has with Kate.”

