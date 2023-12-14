News you can trust since 1852
Festive favourites on display at the New Inn. Photo Jason Chadwick
Festive favourites on display at the New Inn. Photo Jason Chadwick

High Peak pubs which have gone all out with Christmas decorations

Take a walk down candy cane lane or marvel at the baubles hanging from the ceiling in this festive gallery of pictures showing High Peak pubs decorated for Christmas.
By Lucy Ball
Published 14th Dec 2023, 10:59 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 12:58 GMT

We’ve been out to take pictures of The Hanging Gate in Chapel-en-le-Frith which has themed rooms and thousands of baubles hanging from every inch of the pub as well the New Inn also in Chapel where the Grinch can be spotted.

If your pub is all dressed up send us your pictures to [email protected]

Candy Canes at the New Inn in Chapel-en-le-Frith. Photo Jason Chadwick

1. Candy Canes

Candy Canes at the New Inn in Chapel-en-le-Frith. Photo Jason Chadwick

Festive garlands at the New Inn in Chapel. Photo Jason Chadwick

2. Festive garlands

Festive garlands at the New Inn in Chapel. Photo Jason Chadwick

Inflatable fun at the New Inn in Chapel. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. Inflatable fun

Inflatable fun at the New Inn in Chapel. Photo Jason Chadwick

New Inn decorations with the Grinch themed window. Photo Jason Chadwick

4. You're a mean one Mr Grinch

New Inn decorations with the Grinch themed window. Photo Jason Chadwick

