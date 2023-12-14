High Peak pubs which have gone all out with Christmas decorations
Take a walk down candy cane lane or marvel at the baubles hanging from the ceiling in this festive gallery of pictures showing High Peak pubs decorated for Christmas.
We’ve been out to take pictures of The Hanging Gate in Chapel-en-le-Frith which has themed rooms and thousands of baubles hanging from every inch of the pub as well the New Inn also in Chapel where the Grinch can be spotted.
If your pub is all dressed up send us your pictures to [email protected]
