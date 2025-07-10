High Peak Pride picnic to create ‘safe space’ for everyone
The event will take place on Saturday July, 26 in the Pavilion Gardens by the swimming pool lawn.
Tara Mallinson said: “Over the years High Peak Pride has grown.
“When it first started out it was just a few people. Now we attract so many people each year to the picnic and we offer events and socials throughout the year.
“And it is so important to have this space where the LGBT+ community can come and feel safe.”
Tara, 43, says when she was growing up there was nothing like this.
She said: “The shame that you were different sat with you as there was no representation for you.
“Now we are there for people in the community so they don’t have to walk the path alone.
“We are here for those who may have recently come out, or want to and for their families as well so they can support their loved ones.”
One of the positives of the pride picnic is how welcoming it is, says Tara.
“It’s not big and overwhelming like some of the pride events in places like Manchester, it is just a picnic with like minded people and a chance to chat and have a good time.”
Opening the picnic will be drag queen Crudi Dench and there will also be the big gay bake off and a book swap.
The picnic, which takes place as part of the Buxton Festival Fringe, has previously won an award from the festival for Spirit of the Fringe.
High Peak Pride has now secured funding which has allowed the group to grow and now they put on regular events including hosting a group in New Mills, a swim at Hathersage and drinks in the Tap House.
Tara added: “People think because we can get married we don’t experience any discrimination but sadly it is still there.
“Politically in the UK and globally it seems we need events and groups like this more than ever so we can all stand together and be free to be ourselves without worry.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.