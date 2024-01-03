A High Peak teenager who is the UK champ for powerlifting bagged the second place at the world championships.

Jack Jodrell from the High Peak has been named the second best in the world for deadlifting in his category. Photo Jack Jodrell

Jack Jodrelll took the judges by storm at the Amateur British Powerlifting Union, ABPU World Championships in Manchester at the end of last year.

The stunned 19-year-old said: “I have competed against the rest of the world and I represented my country and the gym I proudly work at.

“It’s something to brag about to my mates but I’m not stopping here.”

He said on the day he fell poorly and was not performing at his top level.

“I managed to get second place losing to a strong lad from India aged 19 years old.”

He managed to deadlift 220kg which gave him a podium finish and named him the second best in the world - which is an achievement to be proud of.

Jack is fairly new to the weightlifting world and only being in the sport less than two years.

Originally from Whaley Bridge he now lives in Chapel-en-le-Frith and works at Peak Power Gym.

He is also a sports coach and will be working with youngsters to get them more active.

In September Jack lifted 230kg which made him the BPU British Power Lifting Union champion for 18 to 19-year-olds who weigh between 90 and 100kgs.

Jack says everyone at his gym is really behind him as he continues his weightlifting journey.Speaking about his training regime for the world championship he said: “I trained hard for 12 weeks back at home at Peak power gym under a program.”He not only worked on weightlifting but cardio and strength training, and even sleep management.

He said: “Although I managed 220kg on the day of the world competition I then managed to deadlift 250kg at Peak Power Gym which is an unofficial British record.

