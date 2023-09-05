High Peak Photography Club begins 40th anniversary year under new name

A High Peak group which has helped photographers develop their craft for 40 years is preparing to mark that anniversary by rebranding with a new name which reframes its work in light of 21st century technology.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chapel Camera Club was formed in Chapel-en-le-Frith in 1984 by two members of the Derbyshire Natural History Group who discovered they had another passion in common.

But after much debate, those in the club today have decided the time has come for a new beginning under the name of High Peak Photography Club, but with the same focus on providing a place where people can meet, chat, and learn about different aspects of a fascinating hobby.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chair Rosy Batement said: “Due to innovations in technology, the world of photography has developed in ways we could not have imagined. We wanted the club’s name to acknowledge these developments and to reflect a wider dimension in the club’s activities by changing ‘camera’ to ‘photography’.

Gathering Flowers by Louise Moon, was among the winners of Chapel Camera Club's 2022-23 competition season. (Image: High Peak Photography Club)

“In addition, we felt the change of name would better reflect the area from which the club draws its membership, predominantly the High Peak.”

She added: “We have a new logo – designed by one of our members – a new meeting venue in Whaley Bridge, and we are looking forward to continuing to our record of being one of the most successful clubs in the region.”

The club’s new, celebratory season begins on Wednesday, September 6, at Whaley Bridge Bowling Club, meeting at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

Advertisement

The session will be a general welcome to members old and new and awards will be handed out for the 2023 Buxton Photo Challenge, which saw 38 members scatter across town for six hours on a wet day in July to capture six themed pictures in six hours.

Oof, by Ken Lomas. (Image: High Peak Photography Club)

Advertisement

At weekly meetings through to April 2024, the club will be embarking extra activities and experiences for members under the banner of ‘Try Something New,’ intended to encourage photographers of all ability levels to broaden their horizons and pick up new skills.

The three following dates in September will host expert guest speakers talking about wildlife and landscape photography, and a discussion on the role of images in ‘fake news’.

Throughout the year, in-depth study and development groups will run monthly alongside the regular all-members programme, and there will also be opportunities to enter local and regional competitions.

Advertisement

Looking further ahead, there will be a month-long exhibition at the Green Man Gallery in Buxton showcasing the wide variety of photography genres which members work in. The club will also be producing a special celebration calendar for 2024 featuring members’ shots.

Dancing in the Street by Caroline Claye. (Image: High Peak Photography Club)

Vice-chair Ann Carter said: “We have a wide range of expertise in the membership – it doesn’t matter whether you are a beginner, or an experienced photographer – all you need to join the club is an interest in photography.”

Advertisement

Club membership carries an annual fee of £35, plus £2 on the door for each meeting – or £4 for non-members.

Those who do subscribe will be able to enter the club’s regular photography competitions, attend extra development workshops and join the Facebook group where members regularly share and discuss their work.

Advertisement

For the winning photos from the Buxton Photo Challenge and more information on the group, go to highpeakphotographyclub.org.uk.

Sulphur Tuft by Helena Jones. (Image: High Peak Photography Club)