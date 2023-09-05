High Peak Photography Club begins 40th anniversary year under new name
Chapel Camera Club was formed in Chapel-en-le-Frith in 1984 by two members of the Derbyshire Natural History Group who discovered they had another passion in common.
But after much debate, those in the club today have decided the time has come for a new beginning under the name of High Peak Photography Club, but with the same focus on providing a place where people can meet, chat, and learn about different aspects of a fascinating hobby.
Chair Rosy Batement said: “Due to innovations in technology, the world of photography has developed in ways we could not have imagined. We wanted the club’s name to acknowledge these developments and to reflect a wider dimension in the club’s activities by changing ‘camera’ to ‘photography’.
“In addition, we felt the change of name would better reflect the area from which the club draws its membership, predominantly the High Peak.”
She added: “We have a new logo – designed by one of our members – a new meeting venue in Whaley Bridge, and we are looking forward to continuing to our record of being one of the most successful clubs in the region.”
The club’s new, celebratory season begins on Wednesday, September 6, at Whaley Bridge Bowling Club, meeting at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.
The session will be a general welcome to members old and new and awards will be handed out for the 2023 Buxton Photo Challenge, which saw 38 members scatter across town for six hours on a wet day in July to capture six themed pictures in six hours.
At weekly meetings through to April 2024, the club will be embarking extra activities and experiences for members under the banner of ‘Try Something New,’ intended to encourage photographers of all ability levels to broaden their horizons and pick up new skills.
The three following dates in September will host expert guest speakers talking about wildlife and landscape photography, and a discussion on the role of images in ‘fake news’.
Throughout the year, in-depth study and development groups will run monthly alongside the regular all-members programme, and there will also be opportunities to enter local and regional competitions.
Looking further ahead, there will be a month-long exhibition at the Green Man Gallery in Buxton showcasing the wide variety of photography genres which members work in. The club will also be producing a special celebration calendar for 2024 featuring members’ shots.
Vice-chair Ann Carter said: “We have a wide range of expertise in the membership – it doesn’t matter whether you are a beginner, or an experienced photographer – all you need to join the club is an interest in photography.”
Club membership carries an annual fee of £35, plus £2 on the door for each meeting – or £4 for non-members.
Those who do subscribe will be able to enter the club’s regular photography competitions, attend extra development workshops and join the Facebook group where members regularly share and discuss their work.
For the winning photos from the Buxton Photo Challenge and more information on the group, go to highpeakphotographyclub.org.uk.