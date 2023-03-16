Little Cherubs started as a covid clothes bank as all the shops were shut but since 2021 it has grown.

Now the project helps families in need in the High Peak as well as supporting those in Afghanistan, Ukrainian refugees and earthquake victims.

Founder Sally Depee said: “I can’t believe it.

The Little Cherubs group celebrate their Lottery funding. Pic Jason Chadwick

“I’m so thankful for everyone who has supported us in the last two years and now to have the backing of the National Lottery on top of the funding from Children in Need last year is just amazing.

“It means we can push forward and help more people which will be brilliant.”The grant of £9,247 from the National Lottery Community Fund means the group can buy things for families who are struggling rather than waiting on donations.

Sally explained this will help as the demand for the services has increased so dramatically during the cost of living crisis.

She said: “When we first opened we were helping maybe a dozen people a week now it’s closer to 40 every week and when we have open days it can be upwards of 60 people coming through the doors.

“We are seeing a bigger increase of working poor people. Those who are working and unable to claim benefits but whose wages aren’t going up but bills, food shopping and fuel are and they just can’t make enough for new clothes or bedding.”The group were based out of Rems restaurant in Chapel but having outgrown that space now serves clients from Cromwell Business Centre two days a week.

Sally said: “I would never have thought we would have grown so much and in such a short space of time but there is a need and we are doing all we can to meet that need and support people.

“It’s not just me, I have a great team who all give up their time too to help make the world a better place.

“With this money we can carry on this good work which will make a difference to so many people.”

