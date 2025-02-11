High Peak mum smashes £20,000 for Tommy’s with community fitness challenge

A mum who has spent the last decade campaigning to raise money for a charity which supports families after pregnancy loss says she is overwhelmed to have raised more than £21,000.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy Hawtin and husband James’s baby Chester was born sleeping in 2015.

Since then Amy has made it her mission to raise as much money as she can for Tommy’s charity which supported her through her journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday February, 9 Amy held a challenging half Hydrox, a mix of running, weights and fitness challenges and raised £4,050 taking her total she has raised for Tommy’s to £21,450.

Amy Hawtin, back left, with friends and supporters who took on a fitness challenge in memory of her little boy Chester and to support Tommy's charity. Photo submitted

She said: “It was an absolute unreal achievement of £4,050 raised for Tommy’s and some absolute machines completing the ridiculously challenging half hydrox.

“I am so overwhelmed by the support from everyone.”

Tommy's is dedicated to finding causes and treatments as well as providing trusted pregnancy and baby loss information and support.

Amy, from Chapel-en-le-Frith, said: “Without Tommy’s my journey as a parent would have been very different. After delivering our baby Chester sleeping in 2015 and losing three babies to miscarriage we owe everything to the research Tommy’s funds at centres like St Mary’s hospital where we were looked after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And through extensive testing and care went on to have our rainbow babies Jasper and Olive.

“Whilst I still can I will never stop raising money for this charity as I believe everyone will be effected by baby loss at some point in their lives may it be personally, a family member or a friend.

She said that Fit Factory Glossop were the best hosts and the day was ‘absolutely epic’.

There were lots of people pushing themselves to their limits on the day including James who took on his first fitness event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the hydrox challenge there was a raffle and refreshments which helped push up the total donations.

Amy added: “I’m not sure what’s next on the fundraising agenda but I’m feeling very proud.

“To everyone who supported us your donation will help find answers, cures and makes breakthroughs happen.

“Each donation will help take a step closer to saving babies' lives.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/page/amy-hawtin-7