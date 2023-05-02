Ciara Curran, from Taxal, lost her first baby in 2010 to a condition called PPROM - preterm premature rupture of membranes - where her waters broke before her 37th week of pregnancy.

Since then she has spent more than a decade learning about the condition and setting up Little Heartbeats which helps other mums going through the same thing.

She has now been nominated by a mum who was supported during PPROM and is one of only 500 people in the UK to be given the honour of being a Coronation Champion.

Ciara Cullen recipient of the King's Coronation Volunteer Award with some of the materials that go into her care packs. Pic Jason Chadwick

She said: “I couldn’t believe it and felt very overwhelmed when I found out.

“I never did this for any kind of recognition just to be able to help other mums and families who went through what I went through.

“The King’s coronation is a moment in history and to think I have been given this award for my volunteering is a bit mind blowing.”Almost 5000 entries were received, with nominations made for individuals aged 14 up to 103.

Ciara impressed judges with her dedication, passion, and commitment she puts

Ciara Cullen recipient of the King's Coronation Volunteer Award with her daughters Siobhan and Una. Pic Jason Chadwick

into ensuring women going through pprom in pregnancy are given the right information,

care and support.

Her volunteering efforts and accomplishments often see her voluntarily sending out pprom information care packages, neonatal and loss care packages with very little funding to mum’s who have either suffered from pprom in pregnancy and their babies are in neonatal due to pprom or who have lost babies.

Ciara has helped thousands of women and families not only in the UK but from around the world to understand pprom in pregnancy and advocate the risks while reassuring them that in some cases while it is there decision to end their pregnancy that they can indeed have the understanding that they may be able to continue their pregnancy as long as they are symptom free and understand the optimal time to deliver.

One of the care packs Ciara's charity provides. Pic Jason Chadwick

She has also worked with doctors to produce research papers on the condition.

Ciara also raised thousands of pounds from completing the London Marathon twice and skydiving.

With the support of Her Majesty The Queen Consort, a passionate advocate of volunteering and President of Royal Voluntary Service, the Coronation Champions Awards were launched to recognise exceptional volunteers from across the country.

Ciara said: “Being crowned a Coronation Champion is an absolute honour and shows all the hard work and dedication in memory of Sinead is making a difference to so many women and it’s amazing to have my volunteer work recognised.”

Catherine Johnstone CBE, Chief Executive of Royal Voluntary Service added: “We were completely blown away by the response to the Community Champions Awards and the huge volume of amazing nominees put forward.

"Our judges had a tough job selecting just 500 Champions from an array of thousands of inspirational individuals, who all deserve to be recognised and commended.”

All Coronation Champions, including Ciara, have been invited to attend one of the official Coronation celebrations, such as the Windsor Castle Coronation Concert or a Coronation Garden Party.

They will also receive a specially designed, official Coronation Champions pin and a certificate signed by Their Majesties.