Robert Largan MP met with the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, the Rt. Hon. Lucy Frazer to discuss Buxton Museum's dry rot problems. Pic submitted

On Monday June, 20 Mr Largan met with Lucy Frazer, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, to raise the plight of Buxton Museum, which has been forced to close due to the discovery of dry rot.

He said: “Like many others, I was really sad to see that the Museum has had to close.Derbyshire County Council are working hard to find ways to get the museum open again but I wanted to raise this problem at a national level too.

“The meeting was very constructive and I’m really pleased that the Culture Secretary has already made representations to the Arts Council about Buxton Museum’s situation.

“I’ll continue to work with everyone to find a way to get Buxton Museum open again.”

The museum and art gallery on Terrace Road was temporarily closed on Thursday June, 1 following the discovery of dry rot in structural timbers and floor joists which needs further investigations which cannot be carried out with the building open.

Derbyshire County Council say work is already underway to ensure the safe removal of artefacts and exhibits to suitable storage so that areas can be cleared for the in-depth structural investigations to begin.

A spokesperson for the county council said: “Museum staff are working hard behind the scenes with colleagues from across the council to help with this, as well as ensuring the service continues to have a strong presence online.

"While no timescale has been put on investigation and remedial work, it is likely to take some time to complete, and alternative ways to deliver the service are currently being explored while the work is carried out.”

The temporary closure has led to the cancellation of the annual Open Art Exhibition which was due to open later this month.