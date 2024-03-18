Take a look at these photos, remember the big news stories of the time and see who you can spot who has changed the most and who still looks the same?
1. Testing the waters
Georgie Hulme, Megan Fletcher and Emily Roebuck testing the ph of an upland pool. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
2. Is it a bird? Is it a plane?
For St Thomas More science week pupils made flying models with the help of Rolls Royce engineers. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. Preparing for blast off
Chinley Primary's science day, rocket builders preparing for blast off in March 2012. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Push the button
Rocket builders preparing for blast off at Chinley Primary. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick