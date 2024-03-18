Rebekah Kirkham, Matthew Stone and Jodie Dennehy parachuted to raise money for the Christie Hospital in March 2012. Photo Jason ChadwickRebekah Kirkham, Matthew Stone and Jodie Dennehy parachuted to raise money for the Christie Hospital in March 2012. Photo Jason Chadwick
Rebekah Kirkham, Matthew Stone and Jodie Dennehy parachuted to raise money for the Christie Hospital in March 2012. Photo Jason Chadwick

High Peak memories from March 2012 - who can you recognise?

A new month and a new set of memories unlocked – this time pictures taken across the High Peak in March 2012.
By Lucy Ball
Published 18th Mar 2024, 09:16 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 14:43 GMT

Take a look at these photos, remember the big news stories of the time and see who you can spot who has changed the most and who still looks the same?

Georgie Hulme, Megan Fletcher and Emily Roebuck testing the ph of an upland pool. Photo Jason Chadwick

1. Testing the waters

Georgie Hulme, Megan Fletcher and Emily Roebuck testing the ph of an upland pool. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

For St Thomas More science week pupils made flying models with the help of Rolls Royce engineers. Photo Jason Chadwick

2. Is it a bird? Is it a plane?

For St Thomas More science week pupils made flying models with the help of Rolls Royce engineers. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Chinley Primary's science day, rocket builders preparing for blast off in March 2012. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. Preparing for blast off

Chinley Primary's science day, rocket builders preparing for blast off in March 2012. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Rocket builders preparing for blast off at Chinley Primary. Photo Jason Chadwick

4. Push the button

Rocket builders preparing for blast off at Chinley Primary. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

