High Peak man diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer takes on charity dog walking challenge

A High Peak man who was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year will be taking on a dog walking challenge and is asking other dog owners to join him.

Neil Foulis was diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer late last year after his wife had been urging him for months to see the doctor.

He had been getting up multiple times during the night to urinate, a symptom that had been affecting him for around six months.

Despite not thinking much of it, Neil finally went to the doctor, where they tested his prostate and found no issues.

Neil Foulis was diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer late last year now he is doing a charity dog walk in memory of his dog and to raise funds for Prostate Cancer and the Dogs Trust. Photo gofundme

He was then diagnosed later with cancer after a later check as symptoms persisted.

He said: “At a very frightening time I looked for some positives and found so many people in a similar situation as myself.

“Particularly Chris Hoy who had a similar diagnosis and has set up a fund raiser to increase awareness and medical advances and fund charities that support this aim.”

Sir Chris’ fundraiser is called Tour de 4named because of his diagnosis of Stage 4 Cancer and his obvious high level achievements in the world of competitive cycle racing.

Neil said: “I am not a cyclist. But I am a dog owner and I am trying to raise funds to go to the same charities as Tour de 4.

“I aim to achieve my goals by continuing to walk my dog as long as I possibly can to emphasise my determination to keep my remaining life as normal as possible.”

Neil’s dog Quinn, who was a Weimaraner cross Labrador, died recently.

He said: “Dogs are such a huge part of many people’s lives and show such unconditional love, support and sensitivity during good times and bad I thought I would add to my beneficiaries a donation to Dogs Trust from where I got Quinn and Rafferty by continuing to walk Rafferty.”

Neil, from Hadfield, added: “I also aim to contact as many dog owners to similarly get sponsored to assist me with raising as much as possible for all the charities that support the awareness and research of treatment of prostate cancer so future generations have a better survival chance from this widespread diagnosis.”

To donate to Neil’s fundraiser, which is supporting Prostate Cancer and Dogs Trust, visit gofundme.com/f/walk44